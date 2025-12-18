2 year warranty
NT3650/16
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs, pouch
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.
A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
3.8
of 5
279
Reviews
Cybervault
18/12/2025
United Kingdom
Great compact trimmer
Very quiet and easy to use trimmer and not expensive .
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
richtom47
23/12/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Does a great job
This seems really well made of quality materials. It cuts hairs really well without any painful pulls.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
Crills
24/10/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Pain free nose trimming
Quiet and smooth - difficult to tell your trimming.
Pros
Pain free , pull free
Cons
No cover for tip to keep it clear of dirt/dust etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Nose Trimmer Series 3000 NT3650/16 Washable nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer with 2 combs
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.