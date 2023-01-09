Important information about the field safety notice of certain Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices Learn more
    Philips Lumea IPL S9900 device
    377 reviews

    Lumea IPL 9900 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Our smartest IPL with exclusive SkinAI features

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued

    Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin¹

    Discover our smartest IPL solution ever for long-lasting smooth skin. Our fastest cordless Lumea IPL device with SenseIQ Technology now comes with exclusive SkinAI features in the Lumea IPL app to analyse your skin and track your progress.

    Our smartest IPL solution

    Exclusive SkinAI features

    SkinAI Technology brings you exclusive features in the Lumea IPL App, such as the Skin-Selfie Analyser and Body Hair Analyser

    Ideal for every curve

    Up to 4 unique smart heads

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective program for each area

    Extra convenience

    Cordless when you want it

    Cordless option makes it even easier to reach precision areas

    A smooth face is only two steps away with a Facial Hair Remover

    Lumea IPL 9900 Series comes with the new Philips Facial Hair Remover. Now you can easily and safely remove peach fuzz right before you flash with Lumea.

    Smart skin analysis with SkinAI

    Our free coaching app offers step-by-step guidance, now with exclusive SkinAI technology, to analyse your skin and track hair reduction.

    Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

    Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inwards with a large window. Bikini and Armpits: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.

    Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

    Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

    SkinAI: Smart, easy and personalised to you

    SkinAI Technology in the Lumea IPL App makes it even easier to get the results you want. Take control, track your progress and get tips and guidance along the way — with exclusive features, like Skin-Selfie Analyser and Body Hair Analyser.​

    Technology

    SenseIQ Technology

    Senses: Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 options). Adapts: Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when an attachment is connected. Cares: For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.​

    Select yours Lumea IPL 9900 Series
    Lumea IPL 9900 Series
    Select your model
    Lumea IPL 9900 Series
    • BRP958/00
    • IPL Hair Removal Series 9900 device
    • Facial hair remover
    • Intelligent body attachment
    • Intelligent face attachment
    • Intelligent bikini attachment
    • Intelligent underarm attachment
    • Lumea IPL app including exclusive SkinAI features
    • Luxurious pouch
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    • BRI958/00
    • IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
    • Intelligent body attachment
    • Intelligent face attachment
    • Intelligent bikini attachment
    • Intelligent underarm attachment
    • Lumea IPL app
    • Luxurious pouch
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    • BRI955/00
    • IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
    • Intelligent body attachment
    • Intelligent face attachment
    • Intelligent precision attachment
    • Lumea IPL app
    • Luxurious pouch
    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
    * Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
    ** When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee

