Lumea IPL 9900 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
Our smartest IPL with exclusive SkinAI features
Suggested retail price
This product is discontinued
Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin¹
Discover our smartest IPL solution ever for long-lasting smooth skin. Our fastest cordless Lumea IPL device with SenseIQ Technology now comes with exclusive SkinAI features in the Lumea IPL app to analyse your skin and track your progress.
Our smartest IPL solution
Exclusive SkinAI features
SkinAI Technology brings you exclusive features in the Lumea IPL App, such as the Skin-Selfie Analyser and Body Hair Analyser
Ideal for every curve
Up to 4 unique smart heads
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective program for each area
Extra convenience
Cordless when you want it
Cordless option makes it even easier to reach precision areas
A smooth face is only two steps away with a Facial Hair Remover
Lumea IPL 9900 Series comes with the new Philips Facial Hair Remover. Now you can easily and safely remove peach fuzz right before you flash with Lumea.
Smart skin analysis with SkinAI
Our free coaching app offers step-by-step guidance, now with exclusive SkinAI technology, to analyse your skin and track hair reduction.
Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inwards with a large window. Bikini and Armpits: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.
Treat only 2 x a month for fast results
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Try&Buy: See the results before you decide
• Try our most advanced Lumea IPL 9900 Series with SkinAI. We're convinced you'll love it! • Pay monthly. Cancel anytime or purchase by paying the remaining amount. • Free delivery and returns
SkinAI: Smart, easy and personalised to you
SkinAI Technology in the Lumea IPL App makes it even easier to get the results you want. Take control, track your progress and get tips and guidance along the way — with exclusive features, like Skin-Selfie Analyser and Body Hair Analyser.
Technology
SenseIQ Technology
Senses: Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 options). Adapts: Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when an attachment is connected. Cares: For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.
Refurbished
Full Philips quality, better for the environment
We're giving a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices. Certified with a 2 year warranty, these products are inspected for potential damages, cleaned and necessary parts are replaced.