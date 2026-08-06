2 year warranty
Sonicare Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to your needs for holistic care, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20 x more plaque.2
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less ...
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean and Sensitive—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalised guidance and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
As you brush, SenseIQ Technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more, up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you press too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.
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4.2
of 5
989
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
NoTurkeyTeethNeeded
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
HX9992 diamond clean sonic brush totally awesome
The philips HX9992 diamond clean toothbrush is awesome, although a bit expensive , however i waited for a black friday deal and it was still expensive but far cheaper than before. But what can I say it is great and that good i purchased another for my partner and she couldn't believe how well it cleaned her teeth. And the travel case is great too. Product support is awesome, as mine after about a year started to be a bit noisy with a common fault in which the screw holding the metal head plug worked loose. This was quickly swapped out by their support which was awesome as the brush was expensive in the first place. Overall wow it great and worth it.
Pros
Best toothbrush ever
Cons
Expensive but a good investment in your teeth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
Date of Use 2026-06-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
Date of Use 2026-06-12
Novanne
25/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice electruc toothbrush from Phillips
Have had this a while now, I like the different options for cleaning, it charges very well and lasts ages, love it
Pros
Nice electric toothbrush, does everything it says it will
Cons
Round brush head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
MisterP
30/10/2025
United Kingdom
Best toothbrush you can buy!
This is the best toothbrush I have used. It does everything it says on the box. My teeth are cleaner and gums feel better. A lot better than my Oral b IO toothbrush. Worth the extra expense!
Pros
Toothbrush cleans teeth and gums perfectly
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
Awards
What happens when you overbrush your teeth?
Reading time: 5-7 min.
A Guide to Philips electric toothbrushes
Reading time: 5-7 min.
Gentle brushing techniques
Reading time: 5-8 min.
How long should you brush your teeth for?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Are electric toothbrushes better?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Teeth and gums hurt: Causes and treatments
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
vs. a manual toothbrush
our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
vs. a manual toothbrush
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.