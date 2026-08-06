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4.1

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige

Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Our most advanced toothbrush

Sonicare Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to your needs for holistic care, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20 x more plaque.2

Available in
Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Blue
Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Blue
Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Blue

20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less ...

Our best plaque removal
SenseIQ Technology

SenseIQ Technology for your personalised experience

SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Sonicare Fluid Action
Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean and Sensitive—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences and let your toothbrush do the rest.

Personalised guidance and real-time feedback

Personalised guidance and real-time feedback

Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalised guidance and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

Technical specifications

Innovation

SenseIQ senses, adapts and cares

As you brush, SenseIQ Technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more, up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you press too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% of our operations are powered by renewable electricity3

Learn more

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

989

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

HX9992 diamond clean sonic brush totally awesome

The philips HX9992 diamond clean toothbrush is awesome, although a bit expensive , however i waited for a black friday deal and it was still expensive but far cheaper than before. But what can I say it is great and that good i purchased another for my partner and she couldn't believe how well it cleaned her teeth. And the travel case is great too. Product support is awesome, as mine after about a year started to be a bit noisy with a common fault in which the screw holding the metal head plug worked loose. This was quickly swapped out by their support which was awesome as the brush was expensive in the first place. Overall wow it great and worth it.

Pros

Best toothbrush ever

Cons

Expensive but a good investment in your teeth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

Date of Use 2026-06-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

Date of Use 2026-06-12

25/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice electruc toothbrush from Phillips

Have had this a while now, I like the different options for cleaning, it charges very well and lasts ages, love it

Pros

Nice electric toothbrush, does everything it says it will

Cons

Round brush head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

30/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best toothbrush you can buy!

This is the best toothbrush I have used. It does everything it says on the box. My teeth are cleaner and gums feel better. A lot better than my Oral b IO toothbrush. Worth the extra expense!

Pros

Toothbrush cleans teeth and gums perfectly

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige HX9992/11 Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3112060

Frequently Asked Questions

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  2. vs. a manual toothbrush 

  3. our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel 

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.

  3. in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.