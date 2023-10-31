2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/31, HX9992/42, HX9992/12. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?
How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?
Can I use Sonicare 9900 Prestige if I wear braces or have dental modifications?
How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?
How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Do I need an Alexa device to reorder replacement brush heads for my Sonicare?
How do I reorder Sonicare replacement brush heads with Alexa?
How do I disable the Sonicare brush head reordering service?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App/Sonicare for Kids App?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?