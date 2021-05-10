Sonicare 9900 PrestigePower Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9992/11
How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?
The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Your brushing data is automatically synced even when you brush with the app closed, so personalised guidance is always at hand.
Real-time guidance helps you improve your brushing on the spot, with feedback on pressure, cleaning action, coverage and time. Progress reporting shows insights about your brushing with summaries for the day, week, month and year.
Personalised brushing recommendations show you how to reach your best oral health with easy, actionable steps that evolve as you do.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.