Philips Support In which countries is the Sonicare app available?

The Sonicare and Sonicare For Kids apps are available for Android and iOS. The list below shows if the apps are available in your country.

The Sonicare For Kids app is available in Belarus. It is not available in Greece, Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Israel, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

North America Europe Middle East Asia Pacific Africa Canada Austria Kuwait Australia South Africa United States Belgium Saudi Arabia China Mexico Bulgaria United Arab Emirates Japan Croatia Malaysia Czech Republic New Zealand Denmark Singapore Estonia South Korea Finland Thailand France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom

Kazakhstan

Israel

Türkiye

