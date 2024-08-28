The Philips One and Philips One for Kids brush heads are only compatible with the Philips One and Philips One for Kids.

The click-on brush head is the standard brush head and fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes.

There are three different types of Sonicare brush heads. The brush head that fits your toothbrush depends on the model you own.

Philips One brush heads are also click-on. However, they may only be used with the Philips One toothbrush.

Smart toothbrush heads

Smart toothbrush heads are equipped to tell your toothbrush which brush head you are using. The toothbrush will then select the optimal mode and intensity. You can recognise a smart toothbrush head by the smart icon at the lower bottom of the brush head.