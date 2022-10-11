Philips Support How do I use my Sonicare UV Sanitiser?

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to find out how to use your Philips Sonicare UV Sanitiser. The sanitiser only works with click-on brush heads. It cannot be used for Sonicare For Kids brush heads. Ensure that you remove the travel brush head cap before use.

1. Plug the sanitiser into a working outlet.

2. After brushing, rinse the brush head and shake off any excess water.

3. Place your fingers in the door recess on the sanitiser and pull the door open.

4. Place the brush head on one of the two hooks in the sanitiser. Ensure that the bristles are facing the light bulb.

5. Close the door and press the green power on/off button to select the UV clean cycle. The sanitiser will only operate if the door is closed correctly and will stop if opened.

The sanitiser is in operation when the light glows through the window. The sanitiser cycle runs for 10 minutes and automatically shuts off.