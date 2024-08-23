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    Philips Support

    How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?

    Published on 23 August 2024

    If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2 year warranty. 

    Depending on your model, you can charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush differently. Ensure that you use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with others. The charger might be a USB-A connector that requires a wall adapter (not included).

    Read the following instructions on how to charge your toothbrush. 
    1. Plug the charger into an outlet.
    2. Place the toothbrush handle on the charger.
    3. The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours. 
    You may leave your toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing as this will not affect the battery lifespan. 

    *Note: DailyClean 1100 does not have a battery indicator light.
     
    • Sonicare Standard Charger
  • Sonicare Standard Charger

    • Charging your toothbrush with the charging glass

    1. Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base.
    2. Plug the charging base into an outlet.
    3. The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours.
    Sonicare Charging Glass

    Charging your toothbrush with the travel case

    1. Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case.
    2. Plug a mini-USB cable into the travel case.
    3. Connect the USB cable to a 5V IPX-4 USB wall adapter.
    The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours. 
    Sonicare Charging Travel Case

    Charging your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad

    1. Plug the USB cable into the adapter and plug it into an outlet.
    2. Place the toothbrush vertically on the raised surface of the charging pad.
    3. The charging pad will beep, and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing and turn solid white when fully charged, which may take up to 12 hours.
    Sonicare Charging Pad

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3792/11 , HX3792/12 , HX3689/43 , HX3689/44 , HX7106/01 , HX7420/08 , HX7423/09 , HX7423/08 , HX7421/08 , HX7119/02 , HX7400/06 , HX7401/07 , HX7101/04 , HX7108/04 , HX7403/05 , HX9913/18 , HX9913/17 , HX3603/01 , HX7406/02 , HX7101/01 , HX7101/02 , HX7101/03 , HX7103/01 , HX7108/01 , HX7108/02 , HX7108/03 , HX7109/01 , HX7110/01 , HX7110/02 , HX7111/01 , HX7113/01 , HX7119/01 , HX7400/01 , HX7400/02 , HX7401/01 , HX7411/02 , HX7411/01 , HX7410/02 , HX7408/02 , HX7408/01 , HX7406/01 , HX7403/01 , HX7429/03 , HX7429/02 , HX7429/01 , HX7428/02 , HX7423/01 , HX7421/01 , HX7420/02 , HX7420/01 , HX7419/01 , HX9918/89 , CP0552/01 , CP0551/01 , HX9992/31 , HX5752/02 , HX3601/01 , HX6830/35 , HX6806/04 , HX6807/24 , HX6851/34 , HX6807/51 , HX6850/47 , HX9917/89 , HX9992/42 , HX9911/88 , HX9911/89 , HX9917/88 , HX9917/90 , HX9911/84 , HX9911/79 , HX9992/12 , HX9992/11 , HX9992/45 , HX9992/02 , HX9992/43 , HX9992/44 , HX6352/42 , HX6850/57 , HX9944/13 , HX9911/53 , HX9911/39 , HX9914/62 , HX9914/55 , HX9914/54 , HX9914/63 , HX9914/57 , HX9914/61 , HX6888/63 , HX9911/29 , HX9911/09 , HX9911/27 , HX9911/94 , HX9911/63 , HX9354/38 , HX9611/22 , HX9611/21 , HX6859/29 , HX9361/62 , HX9331/32 , HX9391/92 , HX9641/01 , HX3212/61 , HX9901/14 , HX9631/16 , HX9601/03 , HX9691/02 , HX6392/15 , HX9601/02 , HX6807/34 , HX6836/24 , HX6856/10 , HX6852/10 , HX6871/47 , HX6874/47 , HX6850/10 , HX6805/03 , HX6851/53 , HX6800/35 , HX6807/35 , HX6800/03 , HX6806/03 , HX6850/34 , HX6857/28 , HX6807/28 , HX6807/63 , HX6800/63 , HX6801/03 , HX6830/53 , HX6803/04 , HX6803/03 , HX6859/17 , HX6876/29 , HX6877/34 , HX6877/29 , HX6877/28 , HX6870/47 , HX6839/28 , HX6830/44 , HX6912/44 , HX6912/54 , HX9954/53 , HX9924/14 , HX9924/44 , HX9392/39 , CP0556/01 , CP0557/01 , CP0555/01 , HX6611/27 , HX9000/01 , HX6311/17 , HX9903/13 , HX6515/06 , CP0535/01 , HX9351/52 , HX6232/20 , HX9191/07 , HX9191/06 , HX9311/04 , CP0558/01 , CP0473/01 , HX6251/42 , HX6911/50 , HX6942/20 , HX6992/10 , HX6341/02 , HX6632/25 , HX6251/41 , HX6251/40 , HX6921/43 , HX6632/24 , HX8931/10 , HX3214/01 , HX3214/21 , HX3214/11 , HX3214/02 , HX6322/04 , HX8918/10 , HX9371/04 , HX6721/35 , HX3212/01 , CP0471/01 , HX6972/03 , HX8911/04 , HX9171/20 , HX9111/21 , HX6711/06 , HX6761/02 , HX9331/04 , HX6631/13 , HX9351/04 , HX6732/45 , HX9361/67 , CP0546/01 , HX9362/67 , HX6511/43 , HX6511/44 , CP0472/01 , HX6311/07 , HX9352/04 , CP0469/01 , CP0467/01 , HX9112/02 , HX9172/10 , HX9182/10 , HX9142/10 , HX6511/33 , HX9382/04 , HX9342/02 , HX9322/12 , HX9342/04 , HX9332/12 , HX9332/03 , HX9332/04 , HX9332/05 , HX5350/50 , HX6511/02 , HX5350/02 , HX6972/10 , HX6311/02 , HX6381/02 , HX6992/03 , HX6732/70 , HX6932/34 , HX6730/33 , HX6932/02 , HX6733/80 , HX6782/12 , HX6952/71 , HX6782/33 , HX6932/75 , HX6932/83 , HX6982/17 , HX6780/02 , HX6781/02 , HX6781/09 , HX6782/02 , HX6985/10 , HX6982/19 , HX6933/83 , HX6511/50 , HX6730/02 , HX6711/02 , HX5581/02 , HX6732/02 , HX6731/02 , HX6932/84 , HX6942/10 , HX6982/10 , HX6982/03 , HX6942/04 , HX6932/10 , HX6911/02 , HX6902/02 , HX5351/46 , HX5361/29 , HX5352/46 , HX6933/70 , HX5551/02 , HX5251/02 , HX5751/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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