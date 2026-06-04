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How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?

When you register a Sonicare toothbrush, you can check if there are any special offers to claim. You can register your toothbrush via Philips.com or the Sonicare app. You can only register your toothbrush via the app when you own an app-enabled toothbrush.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3792/11 , HX3792/12 , HX3689/43 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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