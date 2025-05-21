Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App/Sonicare for Kids App?

    Published on 21 May 2025

    The Philips Sonicare App is available on most smartphones as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement listed below.

    Android: Android 12 and higher
    Apple: iOS 17 and higher

    The Philips Sonicare for Kids App is available on most smartphones and tablets as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement below. 

    Android: Android 8 and higher
    Apple: iOS 12 and higher 

    Devices that have been rooted or jailbroken are not supported on either app. Nor are Huawei brand devices, regardless of their operating system.

    You can download the apps by visiting the Google Play Store or the Apple iOS Store. 

     

     

     

     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7421/08 , HX7420/08 , HX7423/08 , HX7423/09 , HX9913/18 , HX9913/17 , HX7423/01 , HX7428/02 , HX7429/01 , HX7429/02 , HX7429/03 , HX7410/02 , HX7411/01 , HX7411/02 , HX7419/01 , HX7420/01 , HX7420/02 , HX7421/01 , HX9918/89 , HX9992/31 , HX9917/89 , HX9992/42 , HX9911/84 , HX9917/90 , HX9917/88 , HX9911/89 , HX9911/88 , HX9911/79 , HX9992/11 , HX9992/12 , HX9992/45 , HX9992/02 , HX9992/43 , HX9992/44 , HX9944/13 , HX9911/39 , HX9911/53 , HX9914/57 , HX9914/61 , HX9914/63 , HX9914/62 , HX9914/54 , HX9914/55 , HX9911/29 , HX9911/94 , HX9911/27 , HX9911/09 , HX9911/63 , HX9611/22 , HX9611/21 , HX9641/01 , HX9901/14 , HX9631/16 , HX9691/02 , HX9601/03 , HX9601/02 , HX9954/53 , HX9924/44 , HX9924/14 , HX9903/13 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.