What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Published on 19 August 2024
Your Sonicare toothbrush has different brushing modes. These modes may vary between toothbrushes. The default mode of your toothbrush is Clean. This mode provides a 2 minute brushing time and is suitable for everyday use. The other brushing modes are:
Mode
Brushing Time
Benefit
Clean
2 minutes
For an exceptional everyday clean.
Deep Clean
3 minutes
A longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean.
Deep Clean+
2 minutes/3 minutes
Similar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes.
White/White +
2 minutes 40 seconds
To remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile.
Gum Care
3 minutes
Perfect for cleaning your teeth and gums.
Gum Health
3 minutes 20 seconds
A longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health
Sensitive
2 minutes
Soft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums
Tongue Care
20 seconds
Clean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head.
Polish
1 minute
To brighten and polish your teeth.
Max Care
3 minutes
A longer mode that combines clean and massage modes for an exceptional everyday clean with added gum massage.