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Why does my Philips Sonicare app require permissions?

The Philips Sonicare app is asking your permission to access features of your mobile device like location permission or access to contacts. Find out why.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7423/09 , HX7423/08 , HX7420/08 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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