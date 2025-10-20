Search terms

    How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

    Published on 20 October 2025
    To connect your Bluetooth Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the Sonicare app, ensure that your toothbrush and phone are paired via Bluetooth. If you are using the app for the first time, you will need to pair your toothbrush. Follow the instructions provided in the app.
     
    Once your toothbrush is paired with the app, it will be connected and sync when turned on. Your phone needs to be nearby with Bluetooth activated and the app open.
     
    The information above also applies to the Sonicare for Kids app. Watch the video below for details.
     
