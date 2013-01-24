Philips product warranty

The warranty does not cover indirect or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of time, loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.

Philips does not warrant uninterrupted or error-free operation of products, including but not limited to, interoperability with all current and/or future versions of software or hardware.

The warranty excludes, or does not apply if:

- The proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.

- The model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.

- The product was purchased as faulty stock.

Repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.

- The defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose.

- The defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.

- The defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories (including software) other than those recommended in the user manual.

- The unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly status that the product may be rinsed).

Normal wear and tear, or replacement of by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges).

- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.

- The product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).