ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Go to promotion

NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

Explore now

  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean SmartSonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

HX9917/89

HX992B

4.4
| (433) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Grey
Grey
White
White
Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
Enjoy complete care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush - for up to 15 x healthier gums** and whiter teeth*. Its smart, app-connected technology delivers a personalised experience every time you brush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Complete care for a healthier mouth

Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas

  • Up to 20x more plaque removal

  • Up to 7 x healthier gums

  • 4 modes and 3 intensities + vibrating lightring as pressure sensor

  • USB charging travel case + Charging glass

  • Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

20 x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

433

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Delighted

Delighted, my teeth have never been so clean. Excellent battery life

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Date of Use 2026-05-15

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Date of Use 2026-05-15

18/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fabulous toothbrush

This toothbrush is excellent. It has a selection of settings and works brilliantly with the accompanying app, which guides the user where to brush and for how long. I thoroughly recommend this toothbrush. You will not be disappointed.

Pros

Easy to use, guided instructions via app, battery lasts approximately two weeks before it requires charging. Nice design with accompanying charging glass.

Cons

No cons that I can think of.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

05/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best yet!

Having read up on the Phillips Diamond clean smart brush I was excited to get one. Pricey, unless purchased on a deal, but by far the best I've used to date. My teeth and gums have never felt or looked so good.

Pros

Gentle with real results

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush.

  2. in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.

  3. in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.