The DiamondClean Smart 9400 is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings
With DiamondClean Smart you get the full works. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean and our 4 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ to remove stains, Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health to gently clean along your gum line.
Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas
The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.
Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage
If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.
Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head
Brush heads wear out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.
Start taking better care of your trouble areas
Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.
Alerts you if you're pressing too hard
You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found that this feature helped them to become a better brusher.
Guides you to reduce your scrubbing
With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.
Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings
Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.
Easy and stylish charging — home and away
You'll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. However, if you run low while travelling, your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger. Place your toothbrush in the case and either connect it to your laptop or a wall socket. As for charging at home, simply place your brush in your sleek charger glass—it fits stylishly into your bathroom and also doubles as a rinsing glass.
Technical Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Connectivity
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Connected brushing app
Power
Voltage
110-220 V
Technical specifications
Operating time (full to empty)
14 days***
Battery
Rechargeable
Battery type
Lithium ION
Service
Warranty
2-year limited warranty
Compatibility
Android compatibility
Android OS 8.0 or above
iOS compatibility
iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above
Ease of use
Handle
Slim ergonomic design
Handle compatibility
Easy click-on brush heads
Battery indicator
Illuminated icon indicates battery life
Brush head recognition
Syncs with optimal mode
Replacement reminder
To always ensure best results
reminder icon lights up
Items included
Brush heads
1 All-in-1 Premium Brush Head
1 G3 Premium Gum Care
Travel case
USB charging travel case
Handle
1 DiamondClean Smart
Glass charger
1
Cleaning performance
Speed
Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
Performance
Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
Timer
BrushPacer and SmarTimer
Pressure feedback
Ring lights up in purple
Vibrates handle to alert user
TouchUp
Ensures 100% coverage
Modes
3 intensities
Low
Medium
High
Clean
For exceptional everyday cleaning
Deep Clean+
For an invigorating deep clean
Gum Health
For a gentle yet effective clean for gums
White+
To remove surface stains
BrushSync Mode Pairing
G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
Pairs with Gum Health mode
All-in-One Premium
Pairs with clean mode
Smart sensor technology
Pressure sensor
Alerts when brushing too hard
Location sensor
Tracks and improves coverage
Scrubbing sensor
Guides to reduce scrubbing
3D mouth map
Highlights trouble areas
TouchUp
To address missed spots
Software Support
Software updates
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.