2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX9917/89
HX992B
Up to 20x more plaque removal
Up to 7 x healthier gums
4 modes and 3 intensities + vibrating lightring as pressure sensor
USB charging travel case + Charging glass
Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
4.4
of 5
433
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Norfolklad
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Delighted
Delighted, my teeth have never been so clean. Excellent battery life
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Date of Use 2026-05-15
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Benna3
18/06/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fabulous toothbrush
This toothbrush is excellent. It has a selection of settings and works brilliantly with the accompanying app, which guides the user where to brush and for how long. I thoroughly recommend this toothbrush. You will not be disappointed.
Pros
Easy to use, guided instructions via app, battery lasts approximately two weeks before it requires charging. Nice design with accompanying charging glass.
Cons
No cons that I can think of.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
05/07/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best yet!
Having read up on the Phillips Diamond clean smart brush I was excited to get one. Pricey, unless purchased on a deal, but by far the best I've used to date. My teeth and gums have never felt or looked so good.
Pros
Gentle with real results
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
vs. a manual toothbrush.
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.