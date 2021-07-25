Search terms

        Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

        Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

        Sonic electric toothbrush with app

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Complete care for a healthier mouth

        The DiamondClean Smart 9400 is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
        Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

        Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

        With DiamondClean Smart you get the full works. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean and our 4 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ to remove stains, Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health to gently clean along your gum line.

        Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

        Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

        The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

        Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

        Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

        If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

        Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

        Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

        Brush heads wear out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.

        Start taking better care of your trouble areas

        Start taking better care of your trouble areas

        Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found that this feature helped them to become a better brusher.

        Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

        Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

        With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.

        Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

        Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

        Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

        Easy and stylish charging — home and away

        Easy and stylish charging — home and away

        You'll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. However, if you run low while travelling, your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger. Place your toothbrush in the case and either connect it to your laptop or a wall socket. As for charging at home, simply place your brush in your sleek charger glass—it fits stylishly into your bathroom and also doubles as a rinsing glass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          Android OS 8.0 or above
          iOS compatibility
          iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Brush head recognition
          Syncs with optimal mode
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          • 1 All-in-1 Premium Brush Head
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          Travel case
          USB charging travel case
          Handle
          1 DiamondClean Smart
          Glass charger
          1

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure feedback
          • Ring lights up in purple
          • Vibrates handle to alert user
          TouchUp
          Ensures 100% coverage

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          For a gentle yet effective clean for gums
          White+
          To remove surface stains

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
          Pairs with Gum Health mode
          All-in-One Premium
          Pairs with clean mode

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          Location sensor
          Tracks and improves coverage
          Scrubbing sensor
          Guides to reduce scrubbing
          3D mouth map
          Highlights trouble areas
          TouchUp
          To address missed spots

        • Software Support

          Software updates
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

