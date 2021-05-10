Home
    HX9992/11 Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ NEW
    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/11

    How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?

    Your toothbrush can be charged from inside the travel case for extra convenience while you're away from home. The steps to charge your toothbrush inside the travel case are detailed below. 
     
     

    Step One

    Plug the USB cable into the travel case and into the USB wall adapter.


     

    Step Two

    Plug the wall adapter into an electrical socket.



     

    Step Three

    Place the toothbrush into the travel case.
     

    Step Four

    Charging has started when the toothbrush beeps twice and the lights illuminate in an upwards motion. 

    While charging, the battery indicator blinks in white.

    Leave the travel case plugged in until the toothbrush is fully charged. The battery light will stop blinking and turn off when the handle has finished charging.
     

    Note

    Make sure that the travel case is placed on its side for better stability.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/11 , HX9992/12 .

