HX9992/12
Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalised oral care.See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Blue
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20 x more plaque, 15 x healthier gums in six weeks and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes—Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean and Sensitive—and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalised clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalised guidance and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
From its sleek design to its state-of-the art charging stand, every detail of this electric toothbrush is crafted with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, with the included charging travel case, you can maintain your oral care routine, even while on the go.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, so that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing on a full charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your daily routine.
