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In stock at Philips (9)
DiamondClean Prestige 9900
In stock at Philips
Availability
New arrivals (8)
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Included brush heads
1 (6)
2 (2)
4 (1)
Series
DiamondClean 8000 (5)
New DiamondClean Prestige 9000 (2)
New DiamondClean Prestige 9900 (1)
Add-ons
Accessories (1)
Additional Brush Heads (1)
Travel case Included (1)
Colour
Blue (1)
White (1)
Features
App compatible (1)
Brush head replacement reminder (1)
Sonicare DiamondClean PrestigeSonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne
New
Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 PrestigeRechargeable Toothbrush
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Sonicare DiamondClean 8500Rechargeable Toothbrush
Sonicare DiamondClean 8000Rechargeable Toothbrush
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