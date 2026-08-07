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Electric toothbrushes

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NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

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Electric toothbrushes (9)

In stock at Philips (9)

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In stock at Philips (9)

DiamondClean Prestige 9900

In stock at Philips

  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige

Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige
Sonic electric toothbrush with SenseIQ - Champagne

HX9992/11
HX999C
  • Up to 20x more plaque removal
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums
  • SenseIQ technology: Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard
  • Charger base + Prestige USB charging case
  • Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige

Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX9813/92
  • Smart coverage feedback
  • SenseIQ Adaptive Intensity
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX9213/84
  • Smart coverage feedback
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500

Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX8513/11
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
  • 6 modes and 3 intensities
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000

Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX8311/12
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
  • 5 modes and 3 intensities
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8000

Sonicare DiamondClean 8000
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX8311/11
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
  • 5 modes and 3 intensities
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500

Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX8596/21
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
  • 6 modes and 3 intensities
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 8500

Sonicare DiamondClean 8500
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX8515/11
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
  • 6 modes and 3 intensities
View product

New

  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
  • Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

Sonicare DiamondClean 9000
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX9216/89
  • Smart coverage feedback
  • 20 x more plaque removal*
  • Up to 15 x healthier gums**
  • Next-Gen Sonicare Technology
  • Smart pressure feedback
View product
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