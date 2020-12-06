Home
    Hairclipper series 5000

    Pro clipper

    HC5100/13
    Professional clipper
      Hairclipper series 5000 Pro clipper

      HC5100/13
      Professional clipper

      The Philips Pro hair clipper is designed to give you a quality cut or shave. The strong steel blades, a durable, linear copper motor coil, extra-long cord and various click-on combs are designed to give you a sharp cut, time after time.

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Hairclipper series 5000

        Pro clipper

        Professional clipper

        More performance, less bumps

        • Copper motor coil
        • Durable, steel blades
        • 2.8 m cord
        • 7 click-on combs
        Durable, linear motor runs up to 4 times longer*

        Durable, linear motor runs up to 4 times longer*

        The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power; performing up to 4 times longer*.

        Sharp blades for a close, precise cut

        Sharp blades for a close, precise cut

        The sharpened, stainless steel blades cut the hair at skin level, giving a close cut.

        Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

        Strong steel blades last up to 4 times longer*

        Philips Pro steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a two year worldwide warranty.

        Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

        Adjustable blades with close precision from 0.5 mm to 3 mm

        With a convenient thumb lever adjustment, the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as trim stubble without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.

        Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

        Textured handle for easy, non-slip grip

        A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.

        Extra-long 2.8 m cord

        Extra-long 2.8 m cord

        The extra-long cord gives you a greater reach to easily move around while clipping.

        Specially designed blade tips for less cuts

        Specially designed blade tips for less cuts

        The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.

        Special blades for less skin damage

        Special blades for less skin damage

        The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.

        Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

        Click-on hair combs for the best clipping results

        The clipper comes with 7 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Length selection
          Thumb lever

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          7 hair combs
          Barber tools
          Styling comb and scissors
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Lubrication oil
          Power cord
          Extra long 2.8 m

        • Power system

          Motor
          Copper motor coil
          Operation
          Corded only

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

              • Linear motor runs up to 4 times longer compared to previous model
              • Blades last up to 4 times longer compared to leading brand

