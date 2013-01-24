Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PowerTouch dry electric shaver

    PT730
    • A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave A closer, cleaner shave
      -{discount-value}

      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      PT730

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning routine. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning routine. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning routine. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      A closer, cleaner shave

      The new Philips PowerTouch system adds power to your morning routine. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        dry electric shaver

        Total:

        A closer, cleaner shave

        • DualPrecision blades
        • Flexing heads
        40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

        40+ minutes of cordless shaving, 8 hours charge

        40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it is always ready when you are

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision cutting shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Fully washable shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • DualPrecision cutting
          • Super Lift&Cut
          Contour-following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          40+ minutes
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless & corded operation
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Charging indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber

        • Design

          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Rubber grip
          Finishing
          • Hi gloss plastic front shell
          • Lacquered deco ring
          Colour
          Black and silver

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount