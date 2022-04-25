2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision blades
Flexing heads
40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it is always ready when you are
The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
4.1
of 5
1249
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Revtrev
25/04/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
surprisingly good
As my eyesight is getting difficult my wife bought this for me. I wa a little sceptical as I had a foil type many ears ago and did not like it. This has been a joy to use. So convenient. Easy to handle, gives a good shave and after 10 days there is still plenty of charge left
Pros
Easy to use. Lightweight. Holds charge fir long time. Cleans under the tap
Cons
Nothing yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Popsie
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent no frills shaver
This is a very good shaver giving great results either when used dry or wet
Pros
good battery life, clean and close shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Mike1g4cfz
18/01/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Quality Shave
The shaver gives an excellent shave, is comfortable to use and the battery life is excellent and charging is quick and efficient.
Pros
Easy to use, quick to shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver