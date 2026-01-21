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2 year warranty

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PowerTouch dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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PowerTouchdry electric shaver

PT730/16

PowerTouch dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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  • How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean Philips Shaver S1000–S3000 | Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 15.8 MB
  • 20 April 2022

User manual

  • PDF file, 14.7 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting