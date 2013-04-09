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Discontinued

7000 seriesElectric shaver

HQ7380/16

4.4
| (60) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
See all benefits

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Quick charge

  • Travel pouch

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

60

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

1

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to clean

Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to clean

Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gets the job done!

Cuts thru the stubble in no time and gives a smooth finish. Fits well into your hand. Easy to clean too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver

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