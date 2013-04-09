2 year warranty
Discontinued
Quick charge
Travel pouch
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.4
of 5
60
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Midg
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to clean
Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
knox
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to clean
Easy to clean,just run the head under the tap. Gives a close shave and holds its charge for a good while.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Norfolkungood
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Gets the job done!
Cuts thru the stubble in no time and gives a smooth finish. Fits well into your hand. Easy to clean too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7380 Electric shaver