    All-in-One Trimmer

    Series 9000

    MG9553/15
    Stainless steel precision
      All-in-One Trimmer Series 9000

      Stainless steel precision

      Craft your personal look with this ultimate grooming set for face, head and body. This combination of our most advanced stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade offers ultimate precision trimming and styling to achieve the style you want. See all benefits

      Stainless steel precision

      Stainless steel precision

      Stainless steel precision

        Stainless steel precision

        Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

        • The ultimate grooming kit
        • 20-in-1: face, head and body
        • Precision trimming comb
        • Unique OneBlade technology
        Ultimate styling for face, head and body

        Ultimate styling for face, head and body

        This complete grooming set is composed in a way that perfectly complements your grooming routine: The durable trimmer is crafted to deliver a precise and powerful trim for facial, head and body hair, while OneBlade and its unique technology is ideal to style and shave any length of facial hair.

        Ultimate precision grooming set

        Ultimate precision grooming set

        This grooming set with its multi-comb set offers 27 length settings from 0.2 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it ideal to style the small details around the mouth. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade. The dual-sided blade shaves in either direction and protects your skin while shaving your cheeks, chin or neck.

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Say goodbye to body hair

        Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the two click-on combs.

        30% faster hair trimming**

        30% faster hair trimming**

        Hair clipping is 30% faster** thanks to an extra-wide 41 mm stainless steel hair clipper that cuts more with every stroke. Create your hairstyle with length settings with the 4, 9, 12 and 16 mm extra-wide hair combs.

        Trim eyebrows easily and comfortably

        Trim eyebrows easily and comfortably

        Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

        Trimmer runs for 4 weeks on a single charge*

        Trimmer runs for 4 weeks on a single charge*

        The trimmer's powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with a 5 minutes quick-charge option for long life and maximum power. OneBlade runs for up to 30 minutes, so you have sufficient time to style and shave you beard.

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

        The grooming set is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

        Always know when it's time to charge

        Always know when it's time to charge

        The trimmer's battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full, so you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Easy to grip and control

        Easy to grip and control

        The premium stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade are easy to hold and manoeuvre with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery type
          • Lithium-Ion (trimmer)
          • NiMH (OneBlade)
          Run time
          • Up to 120 minutes (trimmer)
          • Up to 30 minutes (OneBlade)
          Charging
          • 60 minutes (trimmer)
          • 8 hours (OneBlade)
          • 5-minutes quick charge (trimmer)
          Charging method
          USB-A (no adapter included)
          Maximum power consumption
          5 W
          Input Voltage
          5 V

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic rubber grip

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance-free
          No blade oil required
          Display
          • Battery low indicator (trimmer)
          • Battery full indicator (trimmer)
          • Battery charging indicator (trimmer & OneBlade)
          Wet and Dry
          100% shower proof
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Versatile styling

          Styling tools
          • Steel trimmer
          • Steel precision trimmer
          • Body shaver with skin protector
          • OneBlade handle
          • OneBlade blade
          • Extra-wide hair trimmer
          • Precision trimming comb
          • 3–7 mm adjustable comb
          • 9–13 mm adjustable comb
          • 16-20 mm adjustable comb
          • 2 body combs
          • Eyebrow comb
          • 2 wide fading hair combs
          • 4 wide hair combs
          Accessories
          • Large soft pouch with zipper
          • Cleaning brush
          • USB-A (adapter not included)
          • OneBlade blade protection cap
          # of attachments
          20

        • Precise trim

          Cutting performance
          • Self-sharpening steel blades
          • BeardSense technology
          • OneBlade technology
          Precision trimming
          Precision trimming comb
          Length settings
          27 (0.2–20 mm)
          Precision steps
          Up to 0.2 mm

        Accessories

              • Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
              • * Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
