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OneBladeOneBlade comb 2mm

CP0363

Beard comb for OneBlade

This comb for your OneBlade lets you trim and style your beard the way you like it. Guaranteed precision for the look you have in mind.

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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP2724/14

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 9000

MG9540/15R1

Multigroom series 9000

Multigroom series 9000
Refurbished 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG9710/93R1

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9530/15

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face

QP2724/23

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face and Body

QP2834/23

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face and Body

QP2834/31

OneBlade 1st Shave

OneBlade 1st Shave
1st Shave

QP1324/30

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9540/15

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9553/15

Check for compatibility below

Beard comb for OneBlade

  • Grey

  • Hair length: 2 mm

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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