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  • Single product shot

OneBladeOneBlade Comb 1mm

CP0362

part of your OneBlade

With this 1 mm OneBlade comb you can cut and style your beard just the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind!

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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP2724/14

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Refurbished Series 9000

MG9540/15R1

Multigroom series 9000

Multigroom series 9000
Refurbished 12-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG9710/93R1

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9530/15

Shaver series 7000

Shaver series 7000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S7887/78

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face

QP2724/23

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face and Body

QP2834/23

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face and Body

QP2834/31

OneBlade 1st Shave

OneBlade 1st Shave
1st Shave

QP1324/30

All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmer
Series 9000

MG9540/15

Check compatibility data.

part of your OneBlade

  • For OneBlade

  • comb 1 mm

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

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