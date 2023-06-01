Search terms

    Shaver Series 5000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S5898/79
    • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
      Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S5898/79
      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

        Powerful shave, gentle on skin

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • SteelPrecision blades
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        • Integrated pop-up trimmer
        • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke*. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        The Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3 level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

        The motors and batteries of our shavers are engineered for durability, having long-lasting power for a powerful shave

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case
          USB-A cable included
          Power adapter not included

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Automatic voltage
          5 V
          Battery Type
          Li-Ion
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip (OneBlade)
          Colour(s)
          • Dark Chrome (S7000)
          • Lime green (OneBlade)
          • Charcoal grey (OneBlade)
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH71
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          SteelPrecision blades
          SkinIQ technology
          Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • LED display
          • Battery level indicator
          • Travel lock
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Charging
          USB-A Charging

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer

