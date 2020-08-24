Search terms

    Stand for charging your shaving device
      Charging stand

      AC51

      Stand for charging your shaving device

      A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      Stand for charging your shaving device

      Only fits new models with angular shaving heads

      • no light ring

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits shaver model:
        • S5531
        • S5532
        • S5533
        • S5535
        • S5536
        • S5579
        • S5581
        • S5582
        • S5583
        • S5584
        • S5585
        • S5586
        • S5587
        • S5588
        • S5589
        • S7731
        • S7732
        • S7735
        • S7782
        • S7783
        • S7786
        • S7788
        • S8050
        • S9931
        • S9932
        • S9933
        • S9935
        • S9936
        • S9938
        • S9982
        • S9983
        • S9985
        • S9986
        • S9987
      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
