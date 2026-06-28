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All series

  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last
  • Superior closeness*, built to last

Limited Edition 9000 SeriesSpace-Grade Steel Electric Shaver

S9980/54

4.4
| (2375) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Superior closeness*, built to last
Ultimate durability with self-sharpening blades made of steel similar to that used in the aerospace industry, designed to stay sharp and resist even the toughest conditions. Enjoy skin-level closeness and personalised skin comfort day after day.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

For superior closeness*, even on a 5-day beard

Superior closeness*, built to last

  • Skin-level closeness

  • Space-grade steel precision

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • 360 D Flexing heads

  • Up to 5-year warranty*****

Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

2375

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing

Amazing love this product is know it os expensive but well worth the money cost 600 pounds but Amazing

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

25/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

mr

I have always been sceptical of these shavers, but the i9000 surpassed all my doubts. The quality of shave is excellent. A really close effortless shave. I particularly like the cleaning pod which keeps the blades hygienically clean .

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

09/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

No regrets

I’ve tried various shavers, including Philips, in the past and always found them to cause skin irritation so reverted back to wet shaving. I was really cautious about buying this shaver as I’d always thought the lift and cut feature caused rashes and ingrown hairs. After watching online views I chose this shaver and have been really impressed with it. No rash, no irritation, just a gentle and reliable close shave with very few if any missed hairs. Haven’t wet shaved for weeks now and am not going back.

Pros

Gentle, quick, comfortable

Cons

Software a bit glitchy - tells me to do a full clean in the pod almost every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor Philips series 9000

  2. Compared to non-coated material

  3. * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019

  4. * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

  5. * * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.​