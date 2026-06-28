2 year warranty
Skin-level closeness
Space-grade steel precision
Pressure Guard sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Up to 5-year warranty*****
Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
4.4
of 5
2375
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Leigh46
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing
Amazing love this product is know it os expensive but well worth the money cost 600 pounds but Amazing
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-12
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-12
Gingerbeer1963
25/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
mr
I have always been sceptical of these shavers, but the i9000 surpassed all my doubts. The quality of shave is excellent. A really close effortless shave. I particularly like the cleaning pod which keeps the blades hygienically clean .
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-08
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-08
Pothole
09/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
No regrets
I’ve tried various shavers, including Philips, in the past and always found them to cause skin irritation so reverted back to wet shaving. I was really cautious about buying this shaver as I’d always thought the lift and cut feature caused rashes and ingrown hairs. After watching online views I chose this shaver and have been really impressed with it. No rash, no irritation, just a gentle and reliable close shave with very few if any missed hairs. Haven’t wet shaved for weeks now and am not going back.
Pros
Gentle, quick, comfortable
Cons
Software a bit glitchy - tells me to do a full clean in the pod almost every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
Compared to non-coated material
* Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
* * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
* * * 2-year warranty + 3-year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.