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  • Reset your shaver to new
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  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

SH91Replacement electric shaver heads

SH91/50

4.1
| (109) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Philips Shaver 700 Series

Philips Shaver 700 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S791/06

Philips Shaver 700 Series

Philips Shaver 700 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S792/06

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Refurbished Wet & dry electric shaver

SP9820/12R1

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9001/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9001/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9002/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9002/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9003/30

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • NanoTech DualPrecision Blades

  • Fits S8000, S9000, i9000 series

  • Fits S9000 Prestige series

  • Fits i9000 Prestige series

Skin-level closeness

Skin-level closeness

NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

For shavers series 8000, 9000 and 9000 Prestige

For shavers series 8000, 9000 and 9000 Prestige

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Reset your shaver very simply

Reset your shaver very simply

1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

109

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It does the job superbly

Lovely shaver it's the 2nd one I've had, It's shaves a lot closer than the old one with the pressure setting, the skin is smooth after the shave. The blue tooth setting is very handy. The only winge I have is why does does the display screen stay on so long after I've turned the shaver off ???. Wasting the battery life. Brilliant product, love it Take care Pip

Pros

Does the job

Cons

Can't think of any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

25/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Features

Good reliable product will recommend to friends also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

01/04/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaver blades

Now blades have made razor like new again. Phillips blades far superior than after market ones. Very pleased

Pros

Very good quality

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist