2 year warranty
S791/06
S792/06
SP9820/12R1
X9000/10
X9000/30
X9001/10
X9001/30
X9002/10
X9002/30
X9003/30
NanoTech DualPrecision Blades
Fits S8000, S9000, i9000 series
Fits S9000 Prestige series
Fits i9000 Prestige series
NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.
4.1
of 5
109
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Pip's
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It does the job superbly
Lovely shaver it's the 2nd one I've had, It's shaves a lot closer than the old one with the pressure setting, the skin is smooth after the shave. The blue tooth setting is very handy. The only winge I have is why does does the display screen stay on so long after I've turned the shaver off ???. Wasting the battery life. Brilliant product, love it Take care Pip
Pros
Does the job
Cons
Can't think of any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
25/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Features
Good reliable product will recommend to friends also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Tipper420
01/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaver blades
Now blades have made razor like new again. Phillips blades far superior than after market ones. Very pleased
Pros
Very good quality
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH91 SH91/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
where facilities exist