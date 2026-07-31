I have to assume that Philips and it's competitors have all improved a huge amount through the years judging by my i9000/30 which has exceeded my expectations so far (a few weeks now). As an 'older gentleman' I have decades of experience with wet shaving and have owned older models from both Philips and Braun and neither gave me a shave like this. Efficient and smooth to the point I don't need to wet shave, happy used dry or wet (with or without a light amount of shaving gel or soap), fine in front of a mirror or in the shower (keeping it away from the water stream of course) and so simple I use it daily instead of wet shaving 2 or 3 times per week. Maybe the best part and the reason I bought this particular model is the cleaning case. I flip the head open, rinse under a tap, close it, put it in the case and press the on button and leave it. It cleans and lubricates in about a minute, turns itself off and gently dries over the hours even I leave it like that. I dont have shares in Philips by the way, just complimentary about a good product.