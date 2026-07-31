2 year warranty
Discontinued
Skin-level closeness
Dual SteelPrecision blades
Pressure Guard sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Up to 5-year warranty******
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
4.4
of 5
756
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Papatren52
31/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best shaver I have used
Excellent shaver providing the best shave ever, I have tried other brands and they don't work on my beard which is tough and grows at uneven angles. The shaver is also very easy to keep clean.
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
Whitesocks
06/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing 👏
I would 💯 recommend this shaver as it does a very close shave and on my head. Fantastic
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-20
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-20
DJN24
16/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good close shave
Excellent product that gives a great close shave - it’s easy to use, simple to clean and holds its charge really well. The cleaning pod works well and seems very hygienic. Not sure the motion ratings on the app make much sense but the app is useful for monitoring charge and shaver head levels. Overall very good product.
Pros
Excellent close shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-10
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3 day beard
Compared to non-coated material
Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.