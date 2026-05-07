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  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

CC12/50

3.8
| (67) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*.
See all benefits

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This product

Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

£ 12.89

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.29

  • SH71

    SH71
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 39.29

£ 12.89

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10 times more effective than cleaning with water*

Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

  • 2 pack

  • Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving

  • Quick Clean Pod compatible

Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

Completely alcohol-free

Completely alcohol-free

Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

67

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

07/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant blade cleaning concept

Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.

Pros

Fantastic

Cons

Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

20/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Razor looks like new

Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.

Pros

It does what its meant to do.

Cons

May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Keeps your shaver like new

The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.

Pros

Convenient

Cons

Quite expensive if product used every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Test results based on a third-party testing agency. Under laboratory conditions, after 1 minute of usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus Aureus is 99.9%