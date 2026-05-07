2 year warranty
This product
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.89
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.29
SH71
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 39.29
£ 12.89
X9000/10
X9000/30
X9001/10
X9001/30
X9002/10
X9002/30
X9003/30
XP9200/30
XP9200/33
XP9201/30
2 pack
Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving
Quick Clean Pod compatible
The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.
3.8
of 5
67
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Ian M B
07/05/2026
United Kingdom
Brilliant blade cleaning concept
Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.
Pros
Fantastic
Cons
Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Red 66
20/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Razor looks like new
Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.
Pros
It does what its meant to do.
Cons
May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Green Jaguar
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Keeps your shaver like new
The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.
Pros
Convenient
Cons
Quite expensive if product used every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Test results based on a third-party testing agency. Under laboratory conditions, after 1 minute of usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus Aureus is 99.9%