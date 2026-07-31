2 year warranty
This product
i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
£ 439.99
SH91
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 51.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.89
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.29
£ 439.99
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Power Adapt Sensor
5 Year Warranty***
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
4.4
of 5
756
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Papatren52
31/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best shaver I have used
Excellent shaver providing the best shave ever, I have tried other brands and they don't work on my beard which is tough and grows at uneven angles. The shaver is also very easy to keep clean.
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
Whitesocks
06/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing 👏
I would 💯 recommend this shaver as it does a very close shave and on my head. Fantastic
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-20
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-20
DJN24
16/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good close shave
Excellent product that gives a great close shave - it’s easy to use, simple to clean and holds its charge really well. The cleaning pod works well and seems very hygienic. Not sure the motion ratings on the app make much sense but the app is useful for monitoring charge and shaver head levels. Overall very good product.
Pros
Excellent close shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-10
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase