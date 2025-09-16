  • Lower Price

    • Stand for charging your shaver Stand for charging your shaver Stand for charging your shaver

      Shaver series 7000 Charging Stand

      CP2337/01

      Stand for charging your shaver

      The stand conveniently charges your Philips shaver while keeping it stored neatly, too.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fit product types
        • X9000, X9001, X9002, X9003, XP9200
        • XP9201, XP9202, XP9203, XP9204, XP9205
        • XP9207, XP9208, XP9209, XP9210, XP9212
        • XP9213, XP9214, XP9400, XP9401, XP9402
        • XP9403, XP9404, XP9405, XP9406
      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

