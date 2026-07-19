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  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
  • Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

i9000 Prestige UltraWet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/31

4.4
| (841) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

3 awards

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with its Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root-level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

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This product

i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

£ 299.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 12.89

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.29

£ 299.99

with SkinIQ Pro Technology

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Active Pressure and Motion Guidance

  • 7 Years Warranty*****

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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  • Award image PBTAWARD139
  • Award image PBTAWARD148

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

841

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

19/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Innovation

I have used numerous electric shavers over 30 years!!! Even plain razors! This is the best closest shave I can have. Cleaning, storing, monitoring processes are brilliant. Thank you Philips for the Innovation!

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-01

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-01

15/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best shaver I have used

Best shaver that I have ever used, quick, clean and convenient. I was very sceptical of the app but now find it very useful and it gave me access to the optional 7 year warranty. Similarly the cleaning pod is effective and I use it every day.

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-02

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-02

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Big jump in efficiency and ease of cutting....

Wow.. a big improvement in terms of speed, area and efficiency of cutting, love the lights, easier to clean and maintain and huge battery...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Date of Use 2026-06-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

  2. vs. predecessor

  3. vs. coating with no beads

  4. vs. water in cartridge

  5. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase