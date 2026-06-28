2 year warranty
This product
i9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
£ 549.99
SH91
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 51.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.89
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 28.29
£ 549.99
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Pressure Guard Sensor
5 Years Warranty****
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
4.4
of 5
2375
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Leigh46
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing
Amazing love this product is know it os expensive but well worth the money cost 600 pounds but Amazing
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-12
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-12
Gingerbeer1963
25/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
mr
I have always been sceptical of these shavers, but the i9000 surpassed all my doubts. The quality of shave is excellent. A really close effortless shave. I particularly like the cleaning pod which keeps the blades hygienically clean .
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-08
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-08
Pothole
09/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
No regrets
I’ve tried various shavers, including Philips, in the past and always found them to cause skin irritation so reverted back to wet shaving. I was really cautious about buying this shaver as I’d always thought the lift and cut feature caused rashes and ingrown hairs. After watching online views I chose this shaver and have been really impressed with it. No rash, no irritation, just a gentle and reliable close shave with very few if any missed hairs. Haven’t wet shaved for weeks now and am not going back.
Pros
Gentle, quick, comfortable
Cons
Software a bit glitchy - tells me to do a full clean in the pod almost every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase