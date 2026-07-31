ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort
  • Perfect close shave and skin comfort

i9000Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9002/10

4.4
| (756) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Perfect close shave and skin comfort
Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift & Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Add accessories

See all

This product

i9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

£ 181.99

  • SH91

    SH91
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 51.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 12.89

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.29

£ 181.99

with SkinIQ Technology

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Power Adapt Sensor

  • 5 Year Warranty***

Triple Action Lift&Cut System

Triple Action Lift&Cut System

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Dual SteelPrecision Blades

Dual SteelPrecision Blades

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

756

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

31/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best shaver I have used

Excellent shaver providing the best shave ever, I have tried other brands and they don't work on my beard which is tough and grows at uneven angles. The shaver is also very easy to keep clean.

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-02

This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-02

06/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing 👏

I would 💯 recommend this shaver as it does a very close shave and on my head. Fantastic

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-20

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-20

16/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good close shave

Excellent product that gives a great close shave - it’s easy to use, simple to clean and holds its charge really well. The cleaning pod works well and seems very hygienic. Not sure the motion ratings on the app make much sense but the app is useful for monitoring charge and shaver head levels. Overall very good product.

Pros

Excellent close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-04-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 X9000/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-04-10

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase