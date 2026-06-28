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  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

i9000 PrestigeWet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9202/33

4.4
| (2375) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige, with its Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and a 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at skin-level, even in hard-to-shave-areas. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

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This product

i9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

i9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

£ 559.99

  • SH91

    SH91
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 51.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 12.89

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 19.99

  • Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
    6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

    £ 28.29

£ 559.99

with SkinIQ Technology

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Pressure Guard Sensor

  • 5 Years Warranty****

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Dual SteelPrecision Blades

Dual SteelPrecision Blades

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

2375

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing

Amazing love this product is know it os expensive but well worth the money cost 600 pounds but Amazing

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-12

25/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

mr

I have always been sceptical of these shavers, but the i9000 surpassed all my doubts. The quality of shave is excellent. A really close effortless shave. I particularly like the cleaning pod which keeps the blades hygienically clean .

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9202/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-08

09/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

No regrets

I’ve tried various shavers, including Philips, in the past and always found them to cause skin irritation so reverted back to wet shaving. I was really cautious about buying this shaver as I’d always thought the lift and cut feature caused rashes and ingrown hairs. After watching online views I chose this shaver and have been really impressed with it. No rash, no irritation, just a gentle and reliable close shave with very few if any missed hairs. Haven’t wet shaved for weeks now and am not going back.

Pros

Gentle, quick, comfortable

Cons

Software a bit glitchy - tells me to do a full clean in the pod almost every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9200/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. vs. water in cartridge

  4. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase