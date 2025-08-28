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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
i9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
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XP9202/33
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User manual
List of ingredients - English (US)
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Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Shaver series 7000Charging Stand with light
i9000Luxury travel pouch
i9000Cleaning pod
i9000Shaving unit bottom
USB Cable
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
HQ87USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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