      i9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

      XP9201/30

      Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

      Philips i9000 Prestige, with its Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and a 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at skin-level, even in hard-to-shave-areas. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.

      i9000 Prestige
      i9000 Prestige
      i9000 Prestige

      Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

      Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
      • Dual SteelPrecision Blades
      • 360° Precision Flexing Head
      • Pressure Guard Sensor
      • 5 Years Warranty****
      Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

      Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

      Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.

      Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

      Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

      Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

      Dual SteelPrecision Blades

      Dual SteelPrecision Blades

      Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

      Optimal pressure for skin comfort

      Optimal pressure for skin comfort

      Powered by AI, our Pressure Guard system reads the pressure you apply and provides real-time feedback through lights, aiding you in adjusting the right pressure for optimal skin comfort. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

      50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

      Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

      Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

      Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

      The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

      Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.

      Built to last longer: 5 year warranty****

      Built to last longer: 5 year warranty****

      Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 5 years. Self-sharpening blades are made with space-grade level stainless steel and last 2 years between replacement.

      Deep cleaning in 1 minute for a hygienic shave

      Deep cleaning in 1 minute for a hygienic shave

      Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water***, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

      Precision trimmer integrated

      Precision trimmer integrated

      Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the integrated precision trimmer.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the elegant stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

      Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      Protects your shaver and accessories

      The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case, ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      Designed to last. Built for the future

      All of our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 1 cartridge included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel Pouch

      • Software

        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Mystic Aqua
        Finishing
        Timeless elegance

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
        5-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Triple-Action Lift & Cut System
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360° Precision Flexing Head
        SkinIQ technology
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        • Quick Clean Pod
        Display
        • % Battery Level Indicator
        • Travel lock
        • Connect to app
        • Advanced OLED display
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

