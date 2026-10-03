2 year warranty
Perfect close shave and skin comfort
Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift & Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.
This product
i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
£ 479.99
SH91
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 41.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 12.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 19.99
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
£ 29.19
£ 479.99
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Power Adapt Sensor
5 Year Warranty***
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
4.4
of 5
791
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Beemer65
03/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best shave I have had in a long time
Really close shave. Comfortable on the skin. Good battery life. Easy to clean. Very pleased with this product.
Pros
Great shave
Cons
A bit pricey
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/10 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-03-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9000/10 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-03-02
Hedgehog761
09/09/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent all round shaving experience
Excellent all round shaving experience, both in comfort and results. Even after 2 or 3 days growth , the shaver works seamlessly with no tugging. Added bonus is how quiet it runs which is essential when I am up early for work. So pleased I returned to Phillips after a very disappointing experience with a Braun shaver recommended by Which.
Pros
Comfort, quiet, close shave, excellent results even after a few days growth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9003/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-07-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 X9003/30 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-07-08
Papatren52
31/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best shaver I have used
Excellent shaver providing the best shave ever, I have tried other brands and they don't work on my beard which is tough and grows at uneven angles. The shaver is also very easy to keep clean.
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
This review was made for Shaver Series 8000 S8692/35 Wet and dry electric shaver with 2 accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-02
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
vs. water in cartridge