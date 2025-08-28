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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
i9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
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User manual
List of ingredients - English (US)
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Display (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
i9000Pouch
Shaver series 7000Charging Stand with light
i9000Luxury travel pouch
i9000Cleaning pod
i9000Shaving unit bottom
USB Cable
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
HQ87USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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