Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

    S9975/55
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

      S9975/55
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real-time pressure feedback to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 9000

        Shaver series 9000

        Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

        For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

        • Skin-level closeness
        • Dual SteelPrecision blades
        • Pressure Guard sensor
        • 360 D Flexing heads
        Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

        Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

        Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

        Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

        Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

        Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual Steel Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

        Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

        Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

        Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

        Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

        Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

        Designed to follow the contours of your face and even the neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

        30% smoother** gliding with Nano SkinGlide Coating

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 250,000 micro-tech beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by up to 30%**, to minimise irritation.

        Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

        Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

        The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

        Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

        Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

        Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

        Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

        Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

        Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Cleansing Brush
          Pouch
          Travel case
          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5-min quick charge

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Chrome Silver
          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
          2 year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          • Lift & Cut System
          • Dual SteelPrecision blades
          SkinIQ technology
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Nano SkinGlide Coating
          • Pressure Guard sensor
          • Motion Control sensor

        • Ease of use

          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • SmartClick attachment

          Fits product type
          RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
              • * Compared to non-coated material
              • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
              • * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.