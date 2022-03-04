Search terms

      Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
SP9883/35

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nanoparticles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.

        Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

        Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

        Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

        Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

        Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

        Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

        High-speed shaving efficiency

        High-speed shaving efficiency

        Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Convenient wireless charging

        Convenient wireless charging

        Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

        Keeping everything organised and protected

        Keeping everything organised and protected

        The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or for keeping it safe when it's not in use.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

        Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

        Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed short beard. The Beard Styler's rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
          • Excellent skin comfort system
          SkinIQ technology
          • Hydro SkinGlide coating
          • Top-spin digital motor
          • Ultraflex suspension system
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Personal Comfort settings

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH91
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

        • Design

          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • One-touch open
          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Premium pouch
          SmartClick
          • Nose trimmer
          • Precision trimmer
          • Beard styler
          Quick Clean Pod
          • 1 cartridge included
          • Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          Qi-charging pad
          Charging time
          3 hours
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Quick charge
          18 minutes

