Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fully charge your shaver in 3 hours
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad that comes with the shaver.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully charge your shaver in 3 hours
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad that comes with the shaver.
Fully charge your shaver in 3 hours
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad that comes with the shaver.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully charge your shaver in 3 hours
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad that comes with the shaver.