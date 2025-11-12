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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9861/13

4.5
| (2775) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades

  • High-control suspension system

  • Top-spin digital motor

  • Superb SkinGlide coating

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong, long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

The perfect blade position for maximum precision

To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips S9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

High-speed shaving efficiency

High-speed shaving efficiency

Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2775

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

12/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best yet

Have used Philips shaders for many years, this is the best so far, expensive ye but worth it, also offers are usually around

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

08/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best gets better

Outstanding .. my prestige shaver had a fault and was under warranty . Philips swapped for the new model 9871 .. it actually shaves better than my previous prestige great shaver and excellent service .

Pros

Fantastic shave easy to clean

Cons

Non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

08/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaving

I like what it suppose to do and it does, recommend to anyone.

Cons

Tried it cleaning hygiene product, recommended but didn't work.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. 756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany