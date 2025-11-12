2 year warranty
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
High-control suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
Superb SkinGlide coating
With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong, long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips S9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2775
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Rich663
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best yet
Have used Philips shaders for many years, this is the best so far, expensive ye but worth it, also offers are usually around
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Claggy
08/09/2025
United Kingdom
The best gets better
Outstanding .. my prestige shaver had a fault and was under warranty . Philips swapped for the new model 9871 .. it actually shaves better than my previous prestige great shaver and excellent service .
Pros
Fantastic shave easy to clean
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
B.s.s
08/09/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaving
I like what it suppose to do and it does, recommend to anyone.
Cons
Tried it cleaning hygiene product, recommended but didn't work.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany