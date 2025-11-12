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  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
  • Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9871/22

4.5
| (2775) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.
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World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

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This product

Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

£ 309.99

  • SH91

    SH91
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 51.99

£ 309.99

£ 309.99

with SkinIQ Technology

Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

  • NanoTech Dual Precision blades

  • Hydro SkinGlide coating

  • Ultraflex Suspension system

  • Top-spin digital motor

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with Guide & Cut System and hardened with nanoparticles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.

50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square centimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2775

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

12/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best yet

Have used Philips shaders for many years, this is the best so far, expensive ye but worth it, also offers are usually around

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9885/35 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

08/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best gets better

Outstanding .. my prestige shaver had a fault and was under warranty . Philips swapped for the new model 9871 .. it actually shaves better than my previous prestige great shaver and excellent service .

Pros

Fantastic shave easy to clean

Cons

Non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

08/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaving

I like what it suppose to do and it does, recommend to anyone.

Cons

Tried it cleaning hygiene product, recommended but didn't work.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/22 Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Compared to non-coated material