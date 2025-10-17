Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Support
SP9871/22
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (8)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Adjustable beard styler RQ111
Shaver S9000 PrestigeShaving unit bottom
Shaver S9000 PrestigeBracket
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
Shaver S9000 PrestigeWireless charging pad
HQ87USB wall adapter
Shaver S9000 PrestigeLuxury travel pouch
Shaver series 5000& 6000 Nose and ear trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you