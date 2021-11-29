  • 2 year warranty

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9872/22
    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle
      Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      SP9872/22
      Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

      Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7 day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience that you have always desired.

        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        Shaver S9000 Prestige

        Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000

        Total:

        Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle

        with SkinIQ Technology

        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide coating
        • Ultraflex Suspension system
        • Top-spin digital motor
        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precisions blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Now re-engineered with a Guide & Cut System and hardened with nano-particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times

        Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

        Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

        Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 hydrophilic microtech beads per square millimetre, creating a 50%* smoother glide for maximum skin comfort.

        Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

        Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hair

        Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

        High-speed shaving efficiency

        High-speed shaving efficiency

        Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        A shaver with the power to tame beards

        The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        Personalise your shave

        Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalise your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

        Convenient wireless charging

        Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

        Keeping everything organised and protected

        The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or for keeping it safe when it's not in use.

        Click-on nose trimmer for nose and ear hair

        Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
          • Excellent skin comfort system
          SkinIQ technology
          • Hydro SkinGlide coating
          • Top-spin digital motor
          • Ultraflex suspension system
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Personal Comfort settings

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          • Beard styler
          • Nose trimmer
          Pouch
          Premium pouch

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • One-touch open

        • Design

          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Quick charge
          18 minutes
          Charging time
          3 hours
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          Qi-charging pad

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH91
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.